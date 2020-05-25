Carmen Rempel is Kelowna’s Gospel Mission’s new executive director. (Kelowna’s Gospel Mission)

Kelowna’s Gospel Mission welcomes new executive director

Carmen Rempel will be starting in the position in June

Kelowna’s Gospel Mission has announced its new executive director.

Randy Benson, who has held the post since 2001, is passing on the torch to Carmen Rempel. Rempel will be the new executive director starting on June 15.

Rempel is taking the helm with 10 years of non–profit experience under her belt. Most recently, she served as the founder and director of Youth For Christ Okanagan, a non-profit based in Kelowna that supports at-risk youth.

“I am honoured to have the opportunity to serve with kelowna’s Gospel Mission. Randy Benson has built up a strong and solid team that serves well despite concurrent crisis and ever changing circumstances that impact people experiencing homelessness in Kelowna,” she said.

Benson will be moving to an advisory role as Rempel transitions into her new post.

“I’m thrilled to be passing the baton to Carmen and am confident that there are great days ahead for Kelowna’s Gospel Mission under her leadership.”

Benson announced his retirement to the Mission’s board in November after 18 years with the organization.

READ: Kelowna’s Gospel Mission executive director reflects on 18-year career

READ: Kelowna-based community association helping seniors through pandemic

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Trudeau, Singh pressed on parties’ decisions to access COVID-19 wage subsidy

Just Posted

Kelowna’s Gospel Mission welcomes new executive director

Carmen Rempel will be starting in the position in June

Eco-friendly bus service seeks to add Kelowna to Osoyoos route

Bus would stop in Kelowna, West Kelowna, Peachland, Summerland, Penticton, Kaledan, Oliver, Osoyoos

Police search for missing Kelowna woman

Kelly Joy Zuchotzki was last seen on May 24

Kelowna trial date set for Penticton quadruple-homicide

John Brittain’s jury trial will commence on Oct 5, 2020 in Kelowna

Lake Country caregivers to receive support, counselling through pilot program

Access to the program can be found at the Lake Country Health Planning Society

‘Problem is people, bears are predictable,’ says Okanagan Conservation

Officers begging public to keep garbage inside and keep bears alive

Vancouver Island hasn’t seen a new homegrown case of COVID-19 in two weeks

Island’s low and steady transmission rate chalked up to several factors

COVID-19 Pets: What you need to know

An infograph from Cyberpets.com explains how to care for your pet during COVID-19

Eight people arrested in Victoria homeless camp after enforcement order issued

Those living in tents were given until May 20 to move indoors

Andrew Weaver says he was ready to defeat John Horgan government

Independent MLA blasts B.C. Greens over LNG opposition

44% fewer passengers flew on Canadian airlines in March 2020 than in 2019

COVID-19 pandemic has hit airlines hard as travel remains low

COLUMN: The gentle art of the disagreement

Differing opinions can work as a strength

Douglas fir trees in Salmon Arm face attack from bark beetle

Online pamphlet can help residents learn how to protect their trees

COLUMN: Books come back with curbside pickup

Okanagan Regional Library begins first phase of reopening process

Most Read