The auction will take place June 5.

Kelowna’s Homebase Baseball Tournament cancelled

A live auction will still take place to raise funds for Joeanna’s House

The Homebase Baseball Tournament that sees NHL players come to Kelowna for a game that raises money for Joeanna’s House, has been cancelled.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the restrictions on large gatherings the baseball game had to be postponed. However, Players Choice Sports, which sponsors the game, is still wanting to raise funds for the Kelowna General Hospital Foundation’s project, Joeanna’s House.

On June 5, Players Choice Sports will hold a virtual live auction to raise $3,000 for Joeanna’s House.

JoeAnna’s House hosts families who live outside of the Central Okanagan area and who have a loved one who is hospitalized at Kelowna General Hospital.

Players Choice Sports has been holding online auctions during the pandemic for those who want to collect sports cards and memorabilia.

