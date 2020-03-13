Kelowna’s International Women’s Day dinner raises $13,000 for local charities

The Paisley Notebook brought Okanagan wine and food together at the March 8 event

In a record shattering year, the fourth annual International Women’s Day Dinner raised $13,192 for various charities in the Okanagan.

The Paisley Notebook’s Aman Dosanj brought together Okanagan chefs and winemakers for the fundraiser on March 8 to share food and personal experiences about the benefits of supporting equality and mental health charity initiatives.

“This dinner has never been simply a dinner; it’s driven by community and kindness and that feeds into everything we do,” said Dosanj.

“And yes, the line-up is all-female and also celebrates International Women’s Day, but it’s not a ‘look at us, we’re female and we’re cooking’ type thing, it’s ‘this is what we do, this is how we do it, and we’re going to do a lot of good in our local community.’”

Since 20017, the Paisley Notebook has raised over $60,000 for local charities which this year included Foundry Kelowna and Penticton, South Okanagan Women in Need Society and Slow Food Canada.

The 2020 dinner, hosted at Liquidity Bistro and Wines, set the record for the most money raised, beating the 2019 amount by almost $3,000.

“Restaurant life has a bad rep for all sorts of unfairness, but my events are there to show people that there is another way; it’s just not standardized in a package for people to easily understand and you can say it’s always a bit of an adventure,” said Dosanj.

For more information, visit paisleynotebook.com.

