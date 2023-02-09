Kelowna’s Island Stage needs upgrades for the show to go on

It’s hoped a provincial grant will put the spotlight on plans to refurbish the Island Stage in Kelowna’s Waterfront Park.
It was built in the early 1990’s on a small man-made lagoon.
Although it is one of the city’s premier event spaces, the stage has several constraints and functional issues, and is currently an under-utilized event location.
Staff has applied for a grant through BC’s Destination Development Fund.
If successful, the grant money, with a maximum request of $1 million, will go towards upgrades to increase spectator capacity and event space, improve accessibility and safety features, as well as operational space.
