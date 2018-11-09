The road up Knox Mountain has been closed for the winter due to expected changing conditions. Image: Katrina Sopow/contributor

Kelowna’s Knox Mountain Drive closed for the winter

Vehicles will not be allowed to access the road leading up to Knox Mountain Park

The City of Kelowna is closing Knox Mountain Drive to vehicles for winter today.

The move, made every year at this time, is due to cooler temperatures and changing winter conditions, says city hall

While the road, which leads up the hill into Knox Mountain Park, will be closed, the park’s trails will remain open between 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily to those on foot or bike. Park users, however, are advised to be cautious as the road and pathways will not be cleared of snow or ice throughout the winter.

The road will remain closed to public vehicles until next spring.

Park users are reminded to keep their dogs on leash, except inside the off-leash dog park south of Knox Mountain Drive.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: What you need to know about the pro-rep debate
Next story
Alleged white supremacist joins Maxime Bernier’s party

Just Posted

Salvation Army Central Okanagan brings back Sharing Christmas

The food and toy program will be available in Kelowna and West Kelowna

Kelowna’s Knox Mountain Drive closed for the winter

Vehicles will not be allowed to access the road leading up to Knox Mountain Park

Casino workers heading back to work

Employees at four Thompson-Okanagan casinos (Penticton, Vernon, Kamloops, Kelowna) end strike

West Kelowna council passes two motions in first meeting after inauguration

Social housing funding and Agricultural Land Reserve exemptions were on the agenda.

Globe crowned king of cocktails by Kelowna crowd

The sixth annual Okanagan Spirits Craft Distillery Mixoff took place on Thursday

Cloudy weekend forecast for Okanagan-Shuswap

The snow will stop falling Friday evening and turn to cloud

New gas plants should pay carbon levy on all emissions by 2030, advocates say

Climate-change advocates want natural-gas power plants have to pay a price for greenhouse-gas emissions

Walk-in doctors across B.C. want equal pay

The Walk-In Clinics of BC Association met Friday for its annual general meeting

Alleged white supremacist joins Maxime Bernier’s party

Adam Strashok was disavowed by UCP and federal Tories

Around the BCHL: Moves for Movember and BCHL adds stats

Around the BCHL is a look at what’s happening in the league and throughout the junior A hockey world.

‘Dangerous choice’ sticks Learner driver with 4 tickets

Distracted driving, no adult, and speeding just a few of the offences, West Vancouver police said

Fashion Fridays: Sustainable and ethical fashion

Kim XO, lets you know the best online shopping tips during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Owner of truck involved in Broncos bus crash has first court appearance

Sukhmander Singh faces eight charges relating to non-compliance with safety regulations

B.C. Lions look to be first-ever crossover team to win Grey Cup

The Lions face the host Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Sunday in the CFL’s Eastern semifinal

Most Read