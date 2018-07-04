Kelowna’s latest bakery hopes to ferment it’s way to the top

A new bakery in Kelowna baking its bread, old world style.

New Zealand’s Peter van Boekhout has perfected his recipes over the past six years and is passionate about bringing bread back to three ingredients; flour, salt and natural yeast.

“Bread has been made with the same three ingredients for thousands of years, and it is only until recently that it was industrialized and that is where flavour and nutrition suffered. So my recipes are all about taking bread back to what it used to be and is better for you,” van Boekhout said.

Related: A fresh Kelowna business stands out of the bunch

Though the fermented sourdough will not officially be gluten-free, the fermentation process used by the Kiwi will be easy for those with an intolerance to enjoy, but not anyone that suffers from Celiac.

“People that have all kinds of problems with bread and past but when you give them a loaf of 365 hour fermented sourdough bread they are fine, because as a baker, I have given the bread the time it needs to break down the gluten to the point where it could technically be gluten free,” van Boekhout said.

Related: Successful program marrying arts and business groups in Kelowna comes to an end

The sourdough that will be coming out of Sprout Bread Shop’s ovens will contain less than 20 parts per million of gluten, so rejoice, gluten-free bread fans.

Sprout’s fermented sourdough ready for the kitchen table late July.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@sydneyrmorton

sydney.morton@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.