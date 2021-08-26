Kelowna’s main COVID-19 vaccine clinic is closing, new location in the works

Kelowna’s main COVID-19 vaccination clinic is closing its doors, but Interior Health is working to find a new location.

The vaccination clinic at Trinity Hall will be open until Tuesday, Sept.7. Those looking to get their first dose or second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine can drop in at the clinic Monday to Sunday from 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. The clinic, located at 1905 Springfield Road, will also be open on Thursday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

In response to the closure, the clinic at the Westbank Lion’s Community Centre in West Kelowna will have expanded hours. The clinic will be open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. starting Aug. 31 until Sept. 28. The clinic is located at 2466 Main Street.

“We are currently finalizing the new location for the Kelowna immunization clinic and will share news of its location and hours once it is confirmed,” said Interior Health in an email.

CoronavirusKelownaOkanagan