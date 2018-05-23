Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran has called a news conference for Thursday to talk about his political future. He’s expected to announce a bid for a second term. —Image: Alistair Waters/Capital News

Kelowna’s mayor ready to run again

Colin Basran is expected to announce a bid for a second term as mayor Thursday

It appears Colin Basran wants to keep his job as Kelowna’s mayor.

Basran has called a press conference for Thursday morning to announce what he says are his plans for his political future.

Basran, who turned 40 in November, is expected to announce he’ll seek a second term as mayor.

According to the news release announcing the press conference, Basran also plan to discuss “his future position as leader of the city.”

The release lists Wayne Pierce as his campaign manager and media contact. Pierce ran Basran’s successful first mayoral bid four years ago when Basran defeated former mayor Sharon Shepherd.

Thursday’s announcement is scheduled for the rooftop patio space at the Okanagan Centre for Innovation on Doyle Avenue downtown.

A former television reporter, Basran won the mayor’s chair in 2014 after serving one term as a city councillor.

