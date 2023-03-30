The Meet Me on Bernard program started in 2020. (Black Press file photo)

The Meet Me on Bernard program started in 2020. (Black Press file photo)

Meet Me on Bernard in May: Kelowna council to look at early opening

Council will consider Victoria Day long weekend opening

The city is looking at a May opening date for Meet Me on Bernard.

A staff report to council suggests the Victoria Day long weekend (May 20-22) and closing the 200 block of Bernard only, with an option for businesses in the 300-500 blocks to expand into the adjacent parking stall only.

The full opening would start July 1, and the program would end on the Labour Day long weekend.

The recommendation is based on discussions with program partners, participating staff, and business engagement.

Council directed staff in April 2022 to explore options for an earlier opening or later closing date for the 2023 Meet Me on Bernard program.

The report states that feedback from businesses, the public, and key contributors has been mainly positive over the past few years.

However, some business owners noted reduced parking as a barrier and additional public feedback cited a lack of shade, specifically on the north side of Bernard.

Council will make a decision on the early opening date at its April 3 regular meeting.

