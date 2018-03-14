Kasugai Garden Park in downtown Kelowna will open for the season March 15. —Image: City of Kelowna

Kelowna’s Memorial Gardens and Kasugai Garden set to re-open

Spring is in the air for two of the city’s most popular garden parks

The City of Kelowna says with the last of the snow melting away, two of its most beloved parks are ready for spring. Kasugai Gardens is set to open after a long winter hibernation and the Kelowna Memorial Park Cemetery is springing forward with its extended visiting hours.

The gates of the cemetery will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week from March 16 until Oct. 31.

To allow for grounds maintenance during this time, only fresh cut flowers, wreaths or other natural floral offerings may be placed on grave sites within lawn areas, says the city.

Family and friends whose custom it is to place a stone on memorial markers may do so, however the stones will be removed by staff prior to the next scheduled mowing. Candles are not permitted as the open flame poses a potential fire hazard.

Families are also reminded that all winter offerings will be removed and stored at the cemetery office for pickup until April 15, after which time they will be respectfully disposed of.

For more information about the cemetery visit kelownacemetery.ca.

Meanwhile, Kasugai Garden Park—located downtown behind city hall—will open March 15 for the season. The garden will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. until the Victoria Day weekend. Throughout the summer months, the garden will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. until the Labour Day weekend.

Kasugai Garden provides a tranquil environment featuring traditional elements of a Japanese garden such as stone lanterns, pine trees, a waterfall and a pond.

The garden was completed in 1987 to symbolize the friendship between Kelowna and Kasugai, Japan, sister cities since 1981. Throughout its open season, the gardens are enjoyed by tourists and residents alike.

