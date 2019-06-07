Wilma Simpkins (left) and Jay McKay enjoy a walk through Mission Creek Park Saturday. - Carli Berry/Capital News

Kelowna’s Mission Creek gets $130,000 expansion

A new 600 metre paved trail and improvements should be complete by the end of July

Mission Creek Regional Park is getting a face-lift.

A $130,000 expansion is coming to the park with construction set to begin next week.

The new 600-metre paved trail will improve access to the park for visitors with mobility issues from the transit stop and parking areas within the park. New thermoplastic cross walk will be installed to help allow visually impaired visitors access to the park.

Other additions include new crib stairs and three new picnic tables along the asphalt trail.

The improvements to the trail come from a $50,000 grant from the federal government’s Enabling Accessibility Fund and $80,000 from the Regional District of Central Okanagan.

Construction on the trail will take place in stages which will result in various closure dates for the park and trails.

More information is available at regionaldistrict.com/parks.

