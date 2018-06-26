Kelowna’s new visitor centre ready to open

The boxes are packed, a temporary mobile visitor information centre is in place next to the new site and soon, residents and visitors alike will be welcomed into the new Kelowna Visitor Centre on the downtown lakeshore.

The new building will open to the public Thursday afternnon following an offcial opening ceremony at 2 p.m.

Working swiftly to open in advance of the busy Canada Day long weekend, construction of the new visitor centre is now complete, said Tourism Kelowna. The building is now ready for occupancy.

A separate project by the City of Kelowna for landscaping around the centre, and to revitalize Kerry Park, will continue through the summer.

Tourism Kelowna said Tuesday it did not want miss a moment of connecting residents and visitors with exciting and memorable experiences in the city, so it set itself an ambitious target of moving in and setting up all of the information and technology systems to welcome visitors and residents in less than 72 hours. That way, it said, it will be open in time for the long weekend.

The visitor centre, located at the foot of Queensway downtown, has been built on time and on budget. Work started on the site last November and construction of the building began in February.

