Kelowna’s New Year’s baby arrives

The first baby to arrive at Kelowna General Hospital did so at noon on Jan. 1, 2018

Being more than nine months pregnant didn’t stop Kelowna mom Caitlyn and dad Jayden Harrington from celebrating New Year’s Eve.

The expectant couple attended New Year’s Eve celebrations at Big White Sunday night, then less than a day later celebrated the arrival of Kelowna’s New Year’s baby with the birth of baby boy Owen.

Owen Harrington was born at noon exactly on Jan. 1, 2018, the first new arrival at Kelowna General Hospital.

“We were just last week saying if we were going to be late, we might as well shoot for the New Year’s baby,” said Jayden from KGH, where mother and baby were resting comfortably. “There was one other lady who was in labour at the same time as us so when my wife found that out, she put her game face on.”

Owen is the second child for the couple as big sister Eliya has been happily expecting a sibling.

“She’s been excited the past couple months,” said Jayden. “She just refers to him as baby brother. I think it was a bit of a shock that baby brother could come out of mommy’s stomach but she’s excited.”

Owen Harrington came into the world weighing eight pounds and one ounce.

