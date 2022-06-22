Kelowna’s newest restaurant opens downtown

It is King Taps’ second location

Kelowna’s newest bar and restaurant, King Taps Lakeside, is officially open.

Located downtown, the restaurant offers family-style options, shareable items, over 50 rotating taps, local and regional wines and pizzas while giving customers a scenic view of Okanagan Lake.

“We’re beyond excited to be opening our second King Taps location, and first in B.C., along downtown’s iconic waterfront,” said regional manager Thomas Beetlestone. “We’ve got something for everyone, whether guests are looking for a casual drink, elevated fine-dining or anything in between.

Beetlestone said they have hired a staff of approxmiately 150.

Located at 1352 Water Street, King Taps is two levels, including indoor and outdoor seating and has space for nearly 500 guests at a time. They also offer bookings for groups and special events.

King Taps opened their first location in Toronto in 2017.

READ MORE: Hot weather statement issued for Okanagan

READ MORE: New temporary shelter opening on Ellis Street in Kelowna

@cunninghamjordy

jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BarsKelownarestaurant