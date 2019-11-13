Kelowna’s non-profit community coming together to celebrate National Philanthropy Day

The National Philanthropy Day logo. The day celebrates the positive impact of giving and will be celebrated in Kelowna on Nov. 15. (The Okanagan Chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals)

The Okanagan Chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals will celebrate National Philanthropy Day in Kelowna this weekend.

On Nov. 15, non-profit communities throughout the Okanagan will celebrate philanthropy and the positive impact of giving, whether it be financially or by voluntering, at Kelowna’s Coast Capri Hotel.

Keynote speaker David Roche will share his message “Generosity Made Me” in celebration of philanthropy.

“Roche is a pioneer of disability culture, and an inspirational humorist who has transformed the challenges and gifts of living with facial difference into a compelling message that has won him standing ovations from New Zealand to Moscow, across Canada and the U.S,” said a release from the Association of Fundraising Professionals board.

For tickets to the National Philanthropy Day celebration and Roche’s presentation, click here.

