OK Corral Facebook page

Kelowna’s OK Corral closes indefinitely after 36 years

The country music club announced its closure on Sunday via Facebook

Kelowna’s OK Corral Cabaret is closing it’s doors indefinitely after 36 years of service.

The popular watering hole had originally closed its doors in March amid COVID-19, but after re-opening earlier this month, the establishment has decided to close indefinitely, according to a post on the Corral’s Facebook page.

“Thank you family and friends for 36 years of fond memories at the OK Corral Cabaret,” reads a statement from the Corral on Facebook.

“At this time we have decided to close the Cabaret indefinitely. There have been countless life long relationships and friendships built at the OK Corral Cabaret and memories that will last a lifetime.”

The Corral Beer Store will remain open from 9 a.m. – 11 p.m. daily.

READ MORE: Former Kelowna football player drowns in Shuswap Lake

READ MORE: PHOTOS: House fire at Copper Ridge Drive and Whispering Hills in West Kelowna

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Follow me on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Admiral lashes out at ‘hateful’ comments as Navy looks to drop ‘seaman’

Just Posted

Kelowna’s OK Corral closes indefinitely after 36 years

The country music club announced its closure on Sunday via Facebook

Former Kelowna football player drowns in Shuswap Lake

Nathan Falito is the second Okanagan Sun alumni player to drown this month

PHOTOS: House fire at Copper Ridge Drive and Whispering Hills in West Kelowna

The fire was reported at 10:50 a.m. and was put out by 11:20 a.m.

Family friends to shave heads and raise $30,000 for one-year-old with Type 1 Spinal Muscular Atrophy

A GoFundMe page and head-shaving event in Vernon has been set up for Harper Hanki

Weekly roundup: Eighty-six COVID-19 cases linked to Kelowna, Kelowna hotel occupancy down, deliberately set vehicle fire

A look at the top stories of the week

B.C. CDC issues COVID-19 exposure warning for four flights at Vancouver airport

Passengers are asked to monitor for symptoms for 14 days

‘Absolutely incredible’: Alberta man born legally blind finally gets driver’s licence

Mike Schickerowski signed up for experimental surgery in California to correct his vision in 2018

Man charged with murder after woman found dead in northern B.C.

John Wendell Keyler, 35, was arrested without incident in Fort St. John

Boil water notice lifted for select North Okanagan customers

Month-long notice for Mabel Lake Water Utility replaced with water quality advisory

Hundreds rally to help Vancouver woman find ‘Mamabear’ with recording of mother’s voice

Ryan Reynolds offers up $5,000 reward for missing bear

Environment Canada warns first heat of the season coming to southern B.C.

Environment Canada is warning residents to take measures to avoid overheating

Pilot offers helicopter tours taking off from Sicamous golf course

Alex Wenezenki has been enjoying showing people a bird’s eye view of the Shuswap this summer.

Federal judge rejects legal challenges to Washington governor’s emergency orders to curb spread of COVID-19

Legal challenge contended that ongoing restrictions for businesses, workers and residents weren’t legally justified

Girl, 10, bitten on leg by bear on Lower Mainland trail

BC Conservation Officers are looking for the bear and the park remains closed to the public

Most Read