Kelowna’s OK Corral closes indefinitely after 36 years

The country music club announced its closure on Sunday via Facebook

Kelowna’s OK Corral Cabaret is closing it’s doors indefinitely after 36 years of service.

The popular watering hole had originally closed its doors in March amid COVID-19, but after re-opening earlier this month, the establishment has decided to close indefinitely, according to a post on the Corral’s Facebook page.

“Thank you family and friends for 36 years of fond memories at the OK Corral Cabaret,” reads a statement from the Corral on Facebook.

“At this time we have decided to close the Cabaret indefinitely. There have been countless life long relationships and friendships built at the OK Corral Cabaret and memories that will last a lifetime.”

The Corral Beer Store will remain open from 9 a.m. – 11 p.m. daily.

