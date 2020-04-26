Kelowna’s Orchard Park Mall has no definitive date to reopen despite recent reports.
Urban Planet had released a message to employees stating they were aiming for re-opening in late May or early June.
Capital News reached out to Vikki Webster, Orchard Park’s marketing manager for an update.
“We don’t have a definitive date for when all our retailers will be open again, but hopefully things are moving in that direction,” said Webster.
“Once we have a better idea we will communicate that for sure.”