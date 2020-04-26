Orchard Park Shopping Centre is located at 2271 Harvey Avenue in Kelowna, B.C. (Contributed)

Kelowna’s Orchard Park Mall has no definitive date to reopen

Recent reports indicated the mall could open in June

Kelowna’s Orchard Park Mall has no definitive date to reopen despite recent reports.

Urban Planet had released a message to employees stating they were aiming for re-opening in late May or early June.

Capital News reached out to Vikki Webster, Orchard Park’s marketing manager for an update.

“We don’t have a definitive date for when all our retailers will be open again, but hopefully things are moving in that direction,” said Webster.

“Once we have a better idea we will communicate that for sure.”

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Follow me on Twitter

