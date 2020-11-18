Kelowna’s Orchard Park Shopping Centre cancels Santa visit

Santa Claus will have one less stop to make in Kelowna this year

From left to right, Al Brunet, Arabella Brunet, Roman Brunet and Leah Brunet sit with Santa for a photo at Orchard Park Shopping Centre a few days before Christmas in 2019. (Dan Taylor - Capital News)

Santa Claus will have at least one less stop to make in Kelowna this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Orchard Park Shopping Centre has cancelled its annual visit from the big man in red, to ensure the safety of its customers, employees and the public.

“Though Santa’s annual visit is a cherished holiday tradition, out of an abundance of caution, Santa and the mall have made the difficult decision to cancel our in-mall Santa experience,” the mall stated on its Facebook page.

“The holidays are a time of selflessness when communities come together to stay warm, reconnect, and look forward with renewed hope to the year ahead.

“We thank you for your understanding and wish you a safe and happy holiday season.”

While Santa won’t be coming to Kelowna’s mall, he will still be paying a visit to Vernon’s Village Green Shopping Centre for contactless visits.

Parents must book a visit ahead of time by donation to community partner United Way Southern Interior BC. Visitors are asked to make an online contribution to the volunteer-run organization at the same time as booking their Santa visit.

