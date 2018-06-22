Kelowna’s Pandosy Village Business Association looks to attract shoppers

By Matthew Abrey

The summer tourist season is upon us, and the Pandosy Village Business Association is looking to draw shoppers to their block of shops.

The association is hosting its Love our Village Day, Saturday, June 23, to showcase what their small business community there has to offer.

“It’s a day for Pandosy Village businesses to show appreciation for their customers,” said Laura-Ann Kavanagh, PVBA volunteer director and the owner of The Wardrobe Boutique.

“But it’s also a day for our locals to show their love for our village, and we are so fortunate to live in a community that supports small and local businesses.”

Many shops in the area are also having their own in-store promotions throughout the day, with some offering door prizes for customers.

“Small shops are such a vital part of any community,” said Kavanagh. “We have everything you need in our village from yoga studios and boutiques to eyewear, dentists and law firms. It’s such an eclectic village.”

The Pandosy Village Business Association includes businesses from Southgate Mall, Tutt Street Square, Richter Street and Mission Park Mall.

Parking in the area will be free for the event.

For more information on shops in the Pandosy area, as well as the event itself, visit pandosyvillage.ca.

