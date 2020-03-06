Kelowna’s parks strategies to focus on urban areas

These spaces are, however, competing for the same land as the buildings they serve

As Kelowna continues to grow, new challenges are arising for the city to establish parks and greenspace.

To try and improve the situation Kelowna’s parkland acquisition model needs to change, according to a report headed to city council on Monday.

“The city’s success in delivering parks over the next 20 years will depend on balancing the visionary goals and current parkland standards with realities of acquiring parkland within a constrained urban context,” read the report.

Urban parks, according to the report, offer several advantages including amount of usage, environmental and economic benefits and they provide an alternative to the private yard space commonly found in most suburban communities.

These spaces are, however, competing for the same land as the buildings they serve.

The report said a balance must be struck between future parkland needs and acquisition costs in order to be truly successful in delivering on all the growth demands present within the city.

The areas most in need of park space, according to the report, are downtown, Capri/Landmark, midtown, South Pandosy, Rutland and the core area, including Glenmore.

Acquisition projections around the city would need to be revisited in order to maintain balance between all growth areas.

READ MORE: Another policy-breaking pot shop proposed in Kelowna

READ MORE: Roadwork season on its way to Kelowna

@michaelrdrguez

michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.