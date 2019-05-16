Kelowna’s Playa Del Sol Resort under evacuation

Residents asked to leave the area after hazardous materials found in a neighbouring unit

A condo resort in Mission located in the 600-block of Cook Road is being evacuated by Kelowna RCMP after hazardous materials were discovered inside of a neighbouring single dwelling.

“Discoveries made on site this morning by the Kelowna Fire Department and police have prompted an evacuation of neighbouring units inside the resort to ensure public safety,” Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said.

RCMP ask the general public avoid the area to give emergency crews the space to work safely. Residents affected by the Playa Del Sol Resort evacuation are also asked to leave the area for their own personal safety.

RCMP and emergency responders are expected to be on scene for a number of hours as they continue their investigation.

More to come.

Caitlin Clow
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Most Read