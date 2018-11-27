The Stuart Park skating rink will open Nov. 30. —Image: Alistair Waters/Capital News

Kelowna’s popular outdoor public skating rink to open Nov. 30

Stuart Park rink to open a day early to host Canada Winter Games torch relay stop in city

Ice skaters in Kelowna will get an extra day on the ice when it comes to the free, outdoor rink in Stuart Park downtown.

That’s because the city has announced it will open the rink one day earlier than originally anticipated. The rink will open Nov. 30 instead of the Dec. 1.

There may not be any snow on the ground in downtown Kelowna but the ice rink is already taking shape as city crews have been making ice there since Nov. 23.

Free skating at the outdoor ice rink begin at 3 p.m. on Nov. 30, weather permitting, and the rink will be open daily from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. until late February.

RELATED: No Stuart Park fire-pit in Kelowna this winter

The rink is opening a day early to accommodate the Canada Winter Games Community Celebration and torch relay, which will pass through Kelowna on its way to host Red Deer Alberta and stop at in Kelowna Nov. 30.

The city says a still-image webcam has once again been set up at the rink so skaters can check ice conditions or see if the rink is closed for maintenance before they head to the park. The webcam feed is updated every few minutes and is now live.

Skates, helmets and EZ bars will be available to rent each day at the rink from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. throughout the skating season, with the exception of a 6 p.m. closure on Christmas Eve and a full closure on Christmas Day. The public is asked to abide by the rink regulations as posted on surrounding signs and are encouraged to wear helmets.

The city is also not lighting the the fire pit located at the north end of the rink to conserve natural gas this winter.

In addition to the outdoor rink at Stuart Park, the Capital News Centre, Memorial Arena and Rutland Arena also have other indoor public skating times.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. backing Ottawa in Canadian carbon pricing court battle
Next story
Gangsters out — Kamloops’ bar watch program will begin on Dec. 1

Just Posted

Kelowna’s popular outdoor public skating rink to open Nov. 30

Stuart Park rink to open a day early to host Canada Winter Games torch relay stop in city

Giving Tuesday Okanagan is underway

GivingTuesday is a global movement for giving and volunteering, taking place each year after Black Friday

Kelowna needs to take the lead with crime and homelessness, says former top cop

“The city never wanted to lead, they always wanted be a partner at the table.”

Delay on new Rutland Middle School upsetting to parents

B.C. education ministry won’t commit capital funding yet

Crash downs power lines on Glenmore Road

A vehicle crashed at around 4165 Glenmore Road late Monday night

Business group pleased with back-to-work legislation for postal workers

Union representing Canada Post workers says it’ll fight the legislation

Murder trial begins in Kamloops

Stephen George Fraser is charged with second-degree murder in connection the death of Cody Foster

B.C.’s insurance corporation cuts ad budget in favour of traffic enforcement

David Eby says upping enforcement will get to drivers who are ignoring safe driving messages

‘SpongeBob’ creator Stephen Hillenburg dies at 57

Creator of the famous cartoon died of ALS

Canadian EI claims dropped 13.3 per cent year-to-year in September

In Sept. 2018, almost half a million fewer eligible Canadians received employment insurance

Around the BCHL: Chilliwack Chiefs lose starting goalie to injury

Around the BCHL is a look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

27% of electoral reform ballots processed: Elections BC

Deadline has been extended till Dec. 7 due to postal worker strikes

Canucks’ Elias Pettersson will only get ‘better and better’: former teammate

The Vancouver rookie has already notched 13 goals and eight assists in 20 games

Gangsters out — Kamloops’ bar watch program will begin on Dec. 1

The Inadmissible Patron Program gives Mounties the power to remove certain people from pubs, bars and restaurants in the city

Most Read