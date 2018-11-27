Kelowna’s popular outdoor public skating rink to open Nov. 30

Ice skaters in Kelowna will get an extra day on the ice when it comes to the free, outdoor rink in Stuart Park downtown.

That’s because the city has announced it will open the rink one day earlier than originally anticipated. The rink will open Nov. 30 instead of the Dec. 1.

There may not be any snow on the ground in downtown Kelowna but the ice rink is already taking shape as city crews have been making ice there since Nov. 23.

Free skating at the outdoor ice rink begin at 3 p.m. on Nov. 30, weather permitting, and the rink will be open daily from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. until late February.

The rink is opening a day early to accommodate the Canada Winter Games Community Celebration and torch relay, which will pass through Kelowna on its way to host Red Deer Alberta and stop at in Kelowna Nov. 30.

The city says a still-image webcam has once again been set up at the rink so skaters can check ice conditions or see if the rink is closed for maintenance before they head to the park. The webcam feed is updated every few minutes and is now live.

Skates, helmets and EZ bars will be available to rent each day at the rink from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. throughout the skating season, with the exception of a 6 p.m. closure on Christmas Eve and a full closure on Christmas Day. The public is asked to abide by the rink regulations as posted on surrounding signs and are encouraged to wear helmets.

The city is also not lighting the the fire pit located at the north end of the rink to conserve natural gas this winter.

In addition to the outdoor rink at Stuart Park, the Capital News Centre, Memorial Arena and Rutland Arena also have other indoor public skating times.

