Kelowna City Hall. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)

Kelowna’s population soars to 140,000 people

The entire Central Okanagan is now estimated at around 217,000

The latest statistics from the province show Kelowna’s population is now 142,146 people, significantly higher than the city’s own evaluation of around 132,000 residents.

In 2012, BC Stats indicated the city had just over 121,000 residents. Since then, Kelowna’s population has increased by over two per cent each year except between 2016 and 2017 when it grew by 1.9 per cent.

The numbers also show a significant growth in the Kelowna census metropolitan area, which covers Lake Country to Peachland, which now has 217,000 people.

Lake Country has also grown very quickly, increasing by 4.7 per cent and 4.4 per cent from 2016-2017 and 2017-2018 respectively, however in more recent years its population growth has slowed down to two per cent.

Lake Country’s population is currently estimated at 15,143.

In West Kelowna, the city’s population continues to grow as well, with a 1.3 per cent change to 35,818 residents.

Unincorporated areas showed the largest growth for 2018-2019 at 2.1 per cent, bringing that population to 18,411.

Peachland had close to no growth, remaining just below 7,000 residents.

These numbers were accurate as of July 1, 2019.

Populations
