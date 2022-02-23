(Photo/Meiklejohn Architects)

(Photo/Meiklejohn Architects)

Kelowna’s Ramada Hotel redoes reno

Original plans from 2019 included a 12-storey tower

The Ramada Hotel on Harvey Avenue has torn down plans for a proposed 12-storey tower expansion.

Instead, a new building is being planned. The Ramada received a development permit in December 2019 for its original plan to build a 12-storey mass timber tower that would have added 82-rooms.

Documents titled Ramada Condo Development were provided to city staff this week. The new design shows a longer, six-storey building. The plans include an additional 160 rooms and a one-storey parkade underneath the addition.

Ramada needed to submit a new development permit to the city as the original from 2019 has since expired.

