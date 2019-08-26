Kelowna’s RCMP media relations officer reassigned

Kelowna RCMP media relations officer Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey has accepted a transfer and will be moving to the southeast RCMP district head quarters as their media relations officer.
Cpl. O’Donaghey’s last day as the Kelowna RCMP detachment spokesperson was Friday, Aug. 23.
In his role, Cpl. O’Donaghey would send the media information regarding all breaking news incidents and other police media inquiries.
The police are still working towards appointing a new media relations officer and have yet to fill the position.
Kelowna Capital News wants to thank Cpl. O’Donaghey for his service over the years and we wish him all the best at his new post.
