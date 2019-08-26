Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey and Lake Country Food Bank manager Joy Haxton are cramming a police cruizer at the Save-On-Foods in Lake Country for another year. (Carli Berry - Kelowna Capital News)

Kelowna’s RCMP media relations officer reassigned

The person behind breaking news is moving to another department

Kelowna RCMP media relations officer Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey has accepted a transfer and will be moving to the southeast RCMP district head quarters as their media relations officer.

Cpl. O’Donaghey’s last day as the Kelowna RCMP detachment spokesperson was Friday, Aug. 23.

READ MORE: Kelowna man arrested in voyeurism investigation

READ MORE: Two dead in Kelowna highway crash

In his role, Cpl. O’Donaghey would send the media information regarding all breaking news incidents and other police media inquiries.

The police are still working towards appointing a new media relations officer and have yet to fill the position.

Kelowna Capital News wants to thank Cpl. O’Donaghey for his service over the years and we wish him all the best at his new post.

