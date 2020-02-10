Kelowna’s Rock the Lake Festival releases full-schedule

This year’s lineup features rock icons such as April Wine, Chilliwack, Kim Mitchell and many more

Rock the Lake will take place from Aug. 7-9 at Prospera Place in Kelowna. (Contributed)

GSL Group, Power 104, Beach 103.1 and Kelowna now have announced the complete daily schedule for this year’s Rock the Lake Music Festival.

The festival is slated for Aug. 7-9, 2020 at Prospera Place in Downtown Kelowna and features the likes of April Wine, Chilliwack, Haywire, Kim Mitchell and more.

Here’s this year’s full lineup schedule.

Friday, August 7, 2020

Harlequin – 6:00 p.m.

Aldo Nova – 7:15 p.m.

April Wine – 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, August 8, 2020

The Spoons – 3:30 p.m.

Haywire – 5:00 p.m.

Kim Mitchell – 6:40 p.m.

Loverboy – 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, August 9, 2020

Powder Blues Band – 3:30 p.m.

Chilliwack – 5:00 p.m.

Nazareth – 6:40 p.m.

Colin James – 8:30 p.m

Single-day tickets are now on sale and are $65 for the Friday and $75 each for Saturday and Sunday (plus taxes and service charge). Event-goers are encouraged to buy their tickets early as last year’s event saw both Saturday and Sunday passes sell-out.

For One-day, 3-day and VIP passes visit selectyourtickets.com