Kelowna’s Rustic Reel Brewery wants to expand patio

Having been open for a full operational season, owner feels more seating is needed to satisfy demand

Having now been through a full summer of busy brewery goers, the owner of Rustic Reel Brewery in Kelowna’s north end beer district feels it’s time to expand.

The brewery, which opened last summer, submitted an application to the city to increase the capacity of its patio from 60 to 95 people.

Currently, Rustic Reel opens at 11 a.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 10 a.m. on Sunday. The proposal would see the brewery expand those hours to be open from 9 a.m. to midnight, seven days a week.

The expanded hours would allow flexibility for private events.

“The intention is to continue operations in the same manner as are in place today, closed on Monday, and under the previously approved hours,” read the application, submitted on behalf of owner Susi Foerg by Birte Decloux.

The application said the brewery still aims to keep the facility a family-oriented, pet-friendly operation.

