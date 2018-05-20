Kelowna’s Shadow Ridge Golf Club beats the water

They pitched in and managed to get the upper hand on a soggy situation

Long, dirty hours, quick-thinking and dedicated teamwork came together at Shadow Ridge Golf Club this month to quell encroaching flood waters.

After recovering from 2017’s devastating flood to the area, the Shadow Ridge team were prepared for the freshet this year, despite an initial uncertain start.

READ MORE: COURSE CLOSED BRIEFLY

“Mill Creek rose quickly but we worked with the Kelowna Airport and BC Wildfire Service to mitigate the creek and saved the course.” said James Presnail, the general manager, in a press release. “We managed to keep the course in great shape and now that Bulman Road is cleared and open, its back to business as usual. We are definitely happy to be back to 100 per cent.”

Shadow Ridge’s team spent days lugging and stacking sandbags, pumping water and tending the course in addition to many hours communicating with the City, Airport and emergency services. Staff showed up in the wee hours of the night and even slept at the course to ensure its well-being for the golf playing public.

Shadow Ridge’s beautiful 18 holes are open for play (power carts are available) and offers a Clubhouse with a unique range of merchandise. The Restaurant is also open and offering a new menu and drinks specials.

For more information, visit www.shadowridgekelowna.com or call (250) 765-7777.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaNewsKat

kmichaels@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.