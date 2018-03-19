Kelowna’s South Perimeter Road project to go ahead

Project to extend Gordon Drive doesn’t get enough signatures to keep it from moving ahead

A City of Kelowna road project in the mission will go ahead after going through the Alternative Approval Process (AAP).

The South Perimeter Road project was put to an AAP to accelerate its construction ahead of what was laid out in the Official Community Plan.

Under the process, 10 per cent of the electorate would have to sign a petition against the move in order to have it stopped.

Related: Kelowna’s road to nowhere

According to the City of Kelowna, the number of petitioners opposed to the agreement was 120 or about 0.62 per cent of electors.

“This is below the 10 per cent of electors (10,909 residents) required to defeat this South Perimeter Road and Gordon Drive Extension Development Cost Charge Frontending Agreement,” stated the city.

The Office of the City Clerk validated the results of the Alternative Approval Process for the proposed accelerated construction of South Perimeter Road and Gordon Drive Extension which concluded at 4 p.m. Friday March 16, 2018.

A construction schedule or plan has not been released.

Kelowna's South Perimeter Road project to go ahead

Most Read