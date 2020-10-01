Kelowna’s Spirit of Sails to light up in green for World Cerebral Palsy Day

World Cerebral Palsy Day takes place on Oct. 6

Kelowna’s Spirit of Sails is set to light up in green on Oct. 6. in celebration of World Cerebral Palsy Day.

World Cerebral Palsy Day is a global movement of people with cerebral palsy and their families and the organizations that support them, in more than 60 countries. The day is an opportunity to celebrate, raise awareness and take action to ensure that people with CP have the same rights, access and opportunity as anyone else in their communities.

On Oct. 6, British Columbia will light up in green to honour the day. Some of B.C.’s most prominent landmarks such as the aforementioned Kelowna sails, Canada Place, BC Place and Science World will light up green to promote CP awareness.

READ MORE: My Kelowna: Filmmaker captures underground arts and culture scene

READ MORE: West Kelowna’s Grizzli Winery to launch take-home floral creations workshop

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Follow me on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
First Nations Health Authority chief medical officer concerned with rising COVID-19 cases
Next story
Central Okanagan trustees give themselves 2.3% raise

Just Posted

Central Okanagan trustees give themselves 2.3% raise

School board grapples with idea of an indemnity increase during the COVID-19 economic downturn

BC NDP names two more Kelowna candidates

Justin Kulik will run in Kelowna-Lake Country and Krystal Smith will run in Kelowna-Mission for the BC NDP

Fender bender slows northbound traffic on Highway 97 in Kelowna

The three-vehicle collision happened around 4:45 on Wednesday afternoon

WATCH: This family will soon be cultivating the largest sun-grown cannabis harvest in Canada

Farming an intergenerational skill for the Kelowna-based Geen family

Guns seized in relation to southeast Kelowna murder investigation

RCMP seized several firearms from a West Kelowna home on Tuesday

B.C. counts 125 new COVID-19 cases, up to 1,284 active

No new deaths or health care facility outbreaks

Documentary to celebrate the Shuswap’s music scene

Local initiative to feature several of the region’s artists

Health Canada green-lights rapid COVID-19 test

Health Canada approved the BCube test from Hyris Ltd. in the United Kingdom Sept. 23

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

First Nations Health Authority chief medical officer concerned with rising COVID-19 cases

“There’s still so much we don’t know and we’re learning everyday about this particular virus.”

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

FINLAYSON: COVID-related job losses concentrated in urban areas… especially Metro Vancouver

The biggest job losses, in absolute terms, have been in Metro Vancouver

Action demanded over death of First Nations youth in Abbotsford group home

Family and Indigenous organizations push for thorough investigation

Okanagan man accused of attacking two young boys back in court

Brian Lamb will remain behind bars until at least Oct. 14

Most Read