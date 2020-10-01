Kelowna’s Spirit of Sails to light up in green for World Cerebral Palsy Day

Kelowna’s Spirit of Sails is set to light up in green on Oct. 6. in celebration of World Cerebral Palsy Day.

World Cerebral Palsy Day is a global movement of people with cerebral palsy and their families and the organizations that support them, in more than 60 countries. The day is an opportunity to celebrate, raise awareness and take action to ensure that people with CP have the same rights, access and opportunity as anyone else in their communities.

On Oct. 6, British Columbia will light up in green to honour the day. Some of B.C.’s most prominent landmarks such as the aforementioned Kelowna sails, Canada Place, BC Place and Science World will light up green to promote CP awareness.

