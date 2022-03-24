Kelowna’s storied Royal Ann Hotel getting new facade

The historic Royal Ann Hotel in downtown Kelowna is getting a facelift.

A development permit submitted to city staff shows planned facade improvement for the 117-year-old hotel. The plans, from John Bachelder Construction, show improvements including new rooftop signage, white exterior paint with black railings and accents, as well as new exterior lighting.

Built in 1905, it was originally called the Palace Hotel and was the only hotel in Kelowna for several years. According to the hotel’s website, it was built with four feet of sawdust under the building, due to flooding from Okanagan Lake. It also featured a bridge connecting the front entrance to Bernard Avenue. The original hotel was three stories high, with 35 rooms and only one bathroom per floor.

In 1929 several local businesses purchased the hotel and move part of the original building to the rear of the property and constructed a new building. It was renamed the Royal Anne Hotel after locally grown cherries. Over the years it became the place to stay in Kelowna, until it burned to the ground the night of December 13th, 1971. The Royal Anne was rebuilt on the same site and reopened its doors in November 1975.

