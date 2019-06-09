Kelowna’s Telus Motorcycle Ride for Dad raises money for prostate cancer research

Hundreds of motorists joined the ride from Kelowna to West Kelowna

The 2019 annual Telus Motorcycle Ride for Dad kicked off Sunday.

Hundreds of motorcyclists, departed from the Banner Recreation on McCurdy Road 10 a.m., they travelled westbound along Highway 97 to the William R. Bennett Bridge, into West Kelowna finishing at the Superstore in support of prostate cancer research.

TELUS Ride For Dad yearly mission is to raise funds to save men’s lives by supporting prostate cancer research and raising public awareness of the disease.

READ MORE: Expect delays during Kelowna’s annual Ride for Dad: RCMP

Police were seen monitoring the roads and escorting motorists.

Donations for the cause can be made by visiting www.ridefordad.ca.

