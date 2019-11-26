Kelowna’s Tree of Memories to open for holiday season next week

Residents can place an ornament on the tree at the Kelowna Memorial Park Cemetery to remember late loved ones

The Tree of Memories at the Kelowna Memorial Park Cemetery. (Contributed)

Kelowna residents can place an ornament on the Tree of Memories at the Kelowna Memorial Park Cemetery to remember lost loved ones beginning next Tuesday (Dec. 3).

Visitors to the cemetery can place an ornament on the large tree located under the dome at the Promontory Green Interment Garden. Ornaments can also be hung on the spruce trees that frame the Legacy Gardens and the Bennett Memorial.

“While the holidays bring people together, it’s also a time of reflection to think of those who have passed,” said David Gatzke, cemetery manager.

“Each year, we see hundreds of ornaments placed on the trees in honour of loved ones. We even see people who are visiting from out of town make their way up to the cemetery to place an ornament. It’s a simple act that can carry profound meaning throughout the holiday season.”

The program has been offered annually since 1988 and runs until Dec. 31.

Those who wish to keep their ornaments should ensure they are removed from the tree by Friday, Jan. 3, 2020.

READ MORE: 31st annual Tree Light Up and winter market to kick-off holiday season in Kelowna

READ MORE: Knox Mountain Drive hours changing for winter

@michaelrdrguez

michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.