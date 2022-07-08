Kelowna’s unemployment rate back to pre-pandemic levels

As British Columbia continues to emerge from under the COVID-19 pandemic, the unemployment rate has steadily been returning to normalcy.

According to the latest labour survey results released by Statistics Canada on Friday July 8, the unemployment rate in Kelowna is down to an even 4-percent for June, half a percentage point less than it was in May.

It is a rapid return to work for the city, which in February had one if the highest unemployment rates in all of Canada at 7.1-percent.

The latest results, however, indicate that Kelowna now has the lowest rate in all of the Western provinces.

The labour force remains unchanged at approximately 117,400.

Across the board, British Columbia communities trended towards falling unemployment rates. The provincial average for June was 4.6-percent, a far cry from the 6.4-percent indicated one year ago.

