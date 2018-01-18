Kelowna and West Kelowna’s unsolved crimes of the week

RCMP are searching for a fraud suspect and vandal suspect in this week’s unsolved crimes

A theft was reported to Kelowna RCMP that occurred between 11:45 p.m. Dec. 15 and 12:45 a.m. Dec. 16 at the Prestige Hotel in downtown Kelowna.

A wallet, car keys and a phone were taken and one of the cards in the wallet was used to obtain money from a bank. RCMP would like to see if they can get more information about a female person of interest who was in the hotel at the time of the theft, according to Crime Stoppers.

On the morning of Dec. 24 a man reported to Kelowna RCMP that the front passenger window of his 2016 Jeep Wrangler had been smashed while parked overnight in the secured underground parkade of a condo building on the 700 block of Stockwell Avenue, said Crime Stoppers.

The window of a 2009 smart car was also smashed. Video surveillance was reviewed which captured a Caucasian male in his late teens/early 20’s, approximately 5-foot-9 wearing a brown winter jacket with hood, a black and fluorescent green baseball cap, skate shoes with red or pink laces and a forest green and black backpack entering the parkade.

On the morning of Jan. 10, West Kelowna RCMP received a complaint regarding a theft from a vehicle while parked in an underground parkade of a building located on the 3800 block of Brown Road, said Crime Stoppers.

Suspects stole registration papers, a portable debit machine and a set of keys. Video surveillance shows a female using a fob to gain access to the main building at 4 a.m., entering the garage and opening the door to allow a male driving an older grey Mercedes into the garage.

The suspects are described as a Caucasian female with brown or dark blonde hair wearing army green pants, a teal sweater and a black jacket. The Caucasian male has brown hair, a moustache/goatee and was wearing black Carhartt pants, a black hoodie, work boots and a grey and black ball cap with a black insignia.

Sometime between 7 p.m. on Jan. 14 and 8 a.m. the next morning a truck was stolen from the 2700 block of Auburn Road in West Kelowna. A credit card from the wallet left in the vehicle was able to be used before the card was cancelled, said Crime Stoppers.

The truck is a black 2016 Dodge Ram 1500 Pickup Crew ECODiesel with VIN 1C6RR7PM3GS237022 and BC licence plate number EB1135. The truck has rain guards, stock wheels, sprayed bed liner but no tonneau cover.

