Kelowna’s unsolved crimes of the week

Help Crime Stoppers if you can identify either of these suspects

Kelowna Crime Stoppers is looking for the public’s help in a pair of unsolved crimes.

The manager of Best Buy Electronics located on Harvey Avenue contacted Kelowna RCMP on Dec. 26 at 6:30 p.m. to report a brazen laptop theft.

A male entered the store and walked around for approximately 10 minutes before approaching the laptop display counter. He then cut the security retention cable with a hand tool, placed the laptop under his arm and rushed out of the store.

The man was seen getting into a waiting older white GMC Yukon.

The stolen laptop is a 15.6 inch Asus VivoBook Pro N580VD-BB71-CB. Please contact Crime Stoppers or Kelowna RCMP if you can identify this person of interest.

Meanwhile, a loss prevention officer from a local building store alerted Kelowna RCMP of an attempted fraud.

A man had tried to purchase a significant amount of tools with a cheque. When the cheque was reviewed by staff and denied, the man departed. A similar incident was reported at the store’s West Kelowna location as well.

Police would like to learn the identify of this male person of interest who allegedly attempted the transaction.

