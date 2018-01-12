Kelowna’s unsolved crimes

Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers has released information about a pair of recent crimes, in the hopes members of the public may recognize the suspects in the unsolved files.

In the first crime, Kelowna RCMP responded to a complaint of a shoplifter at an outlet store located on Spall Road before Christmas.

Around 3:30 p.m. on Dec. 22 a male entered the store and walked off with approximately $150 worth of goods. RCMP would like to identify this alleged thief.

Later in December, on Dec. 27 at approximately 3:07 p.m. two loss prevention officers observed a male acting suspiciously in the electronics section at Real Canadian Superstore located on Baron Road in Kelowna.

They watched as an item was concealed in a shopping bag and the man exited the store. One of the LPO’s identified himself outside of the store, asked for the item to be returned and attempted to detain the male. The man surrendered the item but became resistant and fled through the parking lot.

If you know anything about these crime, or any other crime, call the Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers’ anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS or visit our website at www.crimestoppers.net. Your information will be kept confidential and could lead to a reward of up to $2,000.

