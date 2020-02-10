The demolition work started on Monday morning. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)

Kelowna’s Uptown Theatre demolished

The theatre first opened in the 1970s

A historic Kelowna building is no longer a staple of the downtown core.

The Uptown Cinema Centre has been demolished, as work started Monday morning.

The theatre had two screens with 308 seats each, for a total of 616 seats.

Uptown closed in 2000 and was converted into a church after.

It’s uncertain what will happen with the lot now that the building is gone.

Black Press Media has reached out to the City of Kelowna for more information.

