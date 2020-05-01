(Contributed)

Kelowna’s Value Village the only one open in North America

The chain has implemented a number of precautionary changes including reduced hours

Kelowna’s Value Village is once again open for business.

And it’s currently the only one operating in the continent.

The Kelowna storefront just off of Highway 33 in Rutland is the first in North America to reopen since the thrift store chain closed all of its operations amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the company’s website.

The store is currently operating with reduced hours from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. A number of precautionary changes have also been implemented.

Merchandise displays will be removed to ensure proper spacing for physical distancing and floor decals will guide thrifters through the store. Fitting rooms will remain closed, so the company will be extending its exchange policy to 14 days.

Stores were deep cleaned prior to reopening and staff will wear protective equipment.

Though shoppers will still be allowed to bring their reusable bags, store workers will not be handling them.

Capital News has reached out to Value Village for comment.

READ MORE: Kelowna residents want the city to re-open despite pandemic

READ MORE: New Kelowna medical manufacturer to make 20 million masks per month

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Suspect allegedly finds Nanaimo ATM with card still inside, withdraws $1,000
Next story
China likes Canada’s ‘cool head’ amid U.S. ‘smears’ over COVID-19, says envoy

Just Posted

Kelowna’s Value Village the only one open in North America

The chain has implemented a number of precautionary changes including reduced hours

Some Kelowna residents want the city to re-open despite pandemic

The residents said they want businesses to re-open and recovery from the economic downturn

COVID-19 knocks out Armstrong MetalFest

Tickets can be refunded or honoured next year

West Kelowna’s new Gellatly Bridge open

Bridge replacement construction began in January

New Kelowna medical manufacturer to make 20 million masks per month

Breathe Medical Manufacturing’s mask output is planned to increase to 40 million by the summer

B.C. records 33 new COVID-19 cases, one death

A new poultry plant has been closed down, this one in the Fraser Valley

UPDATE: Coronavirus concerns prompt event cancellations across the Okanagan

This is a running list of events cancelled across the Okanagan

Feds ban more than 1,500 assault-style rifles in Canada

There will be a two-year amnesty period, federal officials say

Summerland to offer livestreaming of council meetings

Initiative expected for May 11 public meeting

China likes Canada’s ‘cool head’ amid U.S. ‘smears’ over COVID-19, says envoy

Ambassador Cong Peiwu also says he wants Canadians to know that Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor are healthy

Suspect allegedly finds Nanaimo ATM with card still inside, withdraws $1,000

Nanaimo RCMP release photo of suspect from incident last month on Dufferin Crescent

Amateur B.C. photographer captures rare pale-coloured Canada Goose

Bird with the condition ‘leucism’ appears almost ghostlike

40th annual Terry Fox runs to be held virtually this year due to COVID-19

The runs, planned in 700 cities across the country, will be hosted virtually on Sept. 20, 2020

‘Stay home’ say South Okanagan municipalities as May long weekend approaches

South Okanagan towns inundated with visitors, says RDOS

Most Read