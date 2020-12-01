Kelowna’s Vivid Tours gives back to the community this holiday season

The wine and beer tour company is raising $15,000 for three non-profit organizations

Vivid Tours is launching its 12 Days of Kindness Campaign in support of family organizations in Kelowna, B.C. (Contributed)

A local wine and craft beer tour company is giving away kindness this holiday season through its initiative of raising $15,000 for the community of Kelowna.

Vivid Tours is launching its 12 Days of Kindness Campaign in support of family organizations Mamas for Mamas, PurKids Foundation and Child Advocacy Centre in Kelowna. These organizations are hoping to raise the $15,000 in an effort to spread some holiday cheer for the less fortunate in the community.

From Dec. 1 through Dec. 12, Vivid along with the aforementioned partnering organizations will be out in the community, dropping off supplies, donations and cash to those in need.

As a brand new wine and craft beer tour business in the Kelowna market, Vivid Tours has already served hundreds of guests and visitors. In return, the company now wants to focus on giving back this holiday season.

“We’re proud to see the outcomes and impact of our first touring season in the Kelowna market as a brand new tour operator and have been overwhelmed with the support and generosity of guests and local businesses,” said founder Kevlynn Loubier.

“We know how hard this time of year can be for many families, so we wanted to focus our attention on building community and strengthen our values and commitment to our business, partners and future guests.”

Individuals and businesses interested in partaking in this campaign are encouraged to visit link and donate. So far, the campaign has raised over $3,000 dollars.

