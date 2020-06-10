Waterfront Cafe. (Contributed)

Kelowna’s Waterfront Cafe permanently closes its doors

The cafe was located on 101-2245 Abbott Street

One of Kelowna’s favourite waterfront spots has permanently closed.

Waterfront Cafe and Catering, located on Abbott Street, served as a perfect spot for a date night, lunch-break, or a get together with family and friends.

From hand-crafted cocktails made with local spirits to an array of meals made with fresh local ingredients, the spot garnered a strong reputation in the community and will surely be missed.

“We want to take this time to thank our amazing community for your support over the past few years,” reads a statement by Waterfront on Facebook.

“Having been closed since March 30, we are sad to announce that Waterfront Cafe will not be re-opening. Thank you all for the memories – it was a pleasure to have been a part of your daily lives.”

