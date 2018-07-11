Kelowna’s Waterfront Park to close for concert

Bahamas will play on the park’s Island Stage July 17.

Kelowna’s Waterfront Park will host the band Bahamas, which will play a concert on the park’s Island Stage Tuesday. —Image: contributed

Kelowna’s Waterfront Park will be closed to the general public next Tuesday afternoon and evening because of a concert planned for its Island Stage.

Bahamas will be perform in the park on Tuesday night.

To accommodate the event on July 17 , the park, including the island stage, lakefront promenade and the south end of Tugboat Beach, will only be open to concert ticket holders from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m., says the City of Kelowna.

The north end of Tugboat Beach will be accessible through Rotary Marsh Park, off Sunset Drive.

The city is encouraging the public attending the concert to reduce traffic and parking congestion in the area by choosing alternative modes transportation, such as biking, walking and carpooling to the event.

