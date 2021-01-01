Image: Twila Amato, Black Press Media

Kelowna’s year in review – August 2020

A look back at the top headlines from August of this year

  • Jan. 1, 2021 10:00 a.m.
  • News

Rose Valley Dam wildfire

It was a quiet wildfire season in the Okanagan, except for one notable blaze in the South Okanagan that destroyed a home.

The Christie Mountain wildfire sparked near Penticton on Aug. 18 and grew to 2,122.5 hectares before it was considered held on Aug. 25.

Hundreds of residents were evacuated and Penticton’s Upper Carmi area was placed on an evacuation alert due to the blaze.

In the Central Okanagan, wildfire crews battled a much smaller blaze that sparked on Aug. 2 in the hills above Westside Road.

The fire near the Rose Valley Dam burned for four days and grew to three hectares.

During the same week, a wildfire 27 kilometres west of Merritt and adjacent to Highway 5 caused issues for drivers on the Coquihalla due to smoke in the area.

The Coldwater River wildfire was just one of 19 wildfires burning in the Kamloops Fire Centre on Aug. 3, 13 of which were sparked on Aug. 1 and 2. Half of the 19 fires were caused by lightning, one was caused by persons and the cause of the other nine remained unknown.

•••

No one shot after bullets fly at the Kelowna Ramada

Two men were targeted in a shooting at Kelowna’s Ramada Hotel on Aug. 26, however, no one was injured after bullets were fired into the courtyard.

At the time RCMP claimed someone had been shot, but Kelowna city councillor Maxine DeHart, who also works at the hotel, witnessed the event and said a man tripped and fell running away from the shots and hurt his elbow.

The suspect fled the area in a black car.

Witnesses to the incident told the Capital News in August that a group of men who appeared to be the targets of the shooting had their vehicle impounded by the RCMP and were stuck without anywhere to go and tried unsuccessfully to check back into the hotel.

An abandoned vehicle, suspected to be involved in this incident, was located by RCMP just after 1 p.m. on Skeena Drive on Dilworth Mountain. Officer searched the area extensively but did not locate a suspect.

The suspect is still at large.

•••

East Kelowna shooting death deemed homicide

In a reported unrelated event to the Ramada shooting, a man drove to the Kelowna General Hospital after suffering minor injuries from a gunshot wound just five days after bullets rang out at the hotel.

The man who drove to the hospital had another man inside his vehicle who was dead from a gunshot wound.

The shooting occurred in the McCulloch area.

The deceased has now been identified as 34-year-old Cory Allan Patterson, of Kelowna. The Kelowna RCMP Serious Crime Unit has now taken conduct of the investigation and is releasing Patterson’s identity in hopes it will result in new leads.

At the time, Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy confirmed that neither of the shootings that took place over the last week was connected to the unsolved March 25 fatal shooting on Trumpeter Court.

Back in March, gunshots rang out about midnight in the Upper Mission area, and when police arrived on scene they discovered a man dead inside a vehicle near a home at the end of the court.

The gunmen from all three incidents remain at large.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Year in Review

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Kelowna RCMP is confirming that there is no evidence to suggest Sunday’s shooting incident that left one man dead and another man injured is connected to the Aug. 26 targeted shooting at the Ramada.

Previous story
Year in review – July 2020
Next story
Liberals say testing rules for air travellers land Jan.7, urge people to prepare

Just Posted

Long term care home
Year in review – December 2020

A look back at the top stories from the month

Workers clean graffiti off city hall. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Kelowna’s year in review – November 2020

A look back at the top stories from Novemeber

The Ministry of Health announced an increase in access to primary care for people in Vernon and the surrounding region Tuesday morning. (Black Press files)
It’s a girl: North Okanagan’s first baby of 2021

Sicamous family welcomes baby Rose

John Brittain leaving the Penticton Court House.
Year in review – October 2020

A look back at the top stories from the month of October

Smoke from the United States flooded into the Okanagan overnight. Above is Penticton seen from the West Bench area. (Phil McLachlan - Western News)
Kelowna’s year in review – September 2020

A look back at the biggest stories in September

A woman enters BC Women’s Hospital in Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, January 7, 2007. (Richard Lam/CP PHOTO)
B.C.’s first baby of 2021 born in Vancouver, 21 minutes after midnight

Canada’s first New Year’s baby of 2021 appears to have been born in Quebec

A Calgary Police Service officer is seen in Calgary, Alta., Tuesday, April 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Calgary police officer struck, killed during traffic stop on New Year’s Eve; suspect at large

‘Please bear with us while we work through this difficult time’

An Atlantic salmon is seen during a Department of Fisheries and Oceans fish health audit at the Okisollo fish farm near Campbell River, B.C. on Oct. 31, 2018. Several Vancouver Island mayors and members of British Columbia's salmon farming industry say a federal decision to phase out fish farming has left them feeling "disposable and discarded." In a letter to Fisheries Minister Bernadette Jordan, they say they weren't consulted before she announced a plan to phase out open-net pen fish farming in the Discovery Islands over the next 18 months. THE CANADIAN PRESS /Jonathan Hayward
Vancouver Island mayors say they weren’t consulted on B.C. fish farm phase out plan

Concerns and outrage over federal decision on Discovery Islands’ open-net pen farming continue

People wearing protective equipment check in at the international departures at Pearson International Airport during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Monday, December 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Liberals say testing rules for air travellers land Jan.7, urge people to prepare

Travellers who receive a negative test result must still complete the mandatory 14-day quarantine

(Bridging Gaps Foundation photo)
Group targeted with anti-Islam hate speech while hosting ‘Meet a Muslim’ booth in Vancouver

Bridging Gaps Foundation said incident highlights how much work Canada still needs to do

Canada’s Thomas Harley (5) and Dylan Cozens (22) celebrate a goal during first period IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship action against Finland, in Edmonton, Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Canada tops pool at world junior hockey championship with dominant 4-1 win over Finland

Canadians play Czech Republic in quarter-final action Saturday

Interior Health has declared an outbreak of COVID-19 at Vernon’s Heritage Square long-term care facility on 27th Street. (kaigo.ca photo)
UPDATE: Vernon senior’s care home COVID-19 outbreak up to 21

Heritage Square cases increase for second day in a row among staff and residents

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Cpl. Lorne Lecker removes open liquor from a minivan. BOAZ JOSEPH / THE LEADER
North Okanagan RCMP amp up New Year’s Eve enforcement

Residents urged to spend the evening at home with loved ones

Most Read