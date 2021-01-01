Phil McLachlan, Kelowna Capital News.

Kelowna’s year in review – November 2020

A look back at the top stories from Novemeber

  • Jan. 1, 2021 1:00 p.m.
  • News

Kelowna city hall hit with more graffiti

RCMP is continuing to investigate after Kelowna City Hall was vandalized with graffiti.

The building was spray-painted twice this fall.

Some of the messages stated“we want our freedoms back” and “lest we forget.”

But the messages also echo the anti-pandemic sentiments that were first spray-painted onto the city hall, such as “now we have surrendered those freedoms” and “honour those who died for our freedoms by demanding them back”.

Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,500 reward for information leading to the arrest of anyone responsible.

In November, Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran expressed his disappointment and angered over the incident saying the two actions will cost taxpayers to repair.

•••

Artifact, estimated more than 170 years old, found on Kelowna beach

A team of archaeologists were called to a Kelowna beach after a passerby made an unexpected discovery.

An object was found just south of where construction was taking place at the Royal Avenue Beach Access Park, near Kelowna General Hospital.

According to the City of Kelowna, that object turned out to be an artifact that looked to be an old, modified stone.

Andrew Gibbs, senior project manager with the City of Kelowna, said the artifact is pre-contact, meaning the object is older than 1846, which would make it at least 173 years old today.

The discovery of the artifact was made back in the spring. Since then the city has been working to have an archaeological assessment approved.

•••

Orchard Park Mall employee allegedly threatened by anti-mask protester

The anti-mask sentiment took off in November with rallies being held around the city in protest against COVID-19 restrictions.

The rallies came after B.C. implemented a mandatory mask policy on Nov. 19.

On Nov. 21 in Kelowna, RCMP was called to Orchard Park Mall to investing a group of individuals, who were part of a demonstration, refused to wear masks upon entering the shopping centre and then also refused to leave when asked to do so by staff.

While police were on scene they were notified that an individual from the group had allegedly threatened a staff member of the mall but had left before RCMP arrived.

This same weekend police were called to two other similar instances involving anti-mask demonstrators.

A woman had to be forcibly removed from Value Village for not wearing a mask and two men allegedly became belligerent in Bean Scene downtown while refusing to wear masks and carrying a copy of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

•••

Kelowna’s new top cop promises communication, collaboration, good conduct

Supt. Kara Triance started in her position as officer in charge of the Kelowna RCMP Regional Detachment this November.

The detachment encompasses Kelowna, West Kelowna, Peachland and Lake Country. Just a few weeks into her new position, Triance was busy at work tackling many hot topics of discussion within the city.

These include a recently reported spike in crime, heightened numbers of domestic and sexual violence calls, as well as a number of local RCMP members facing scrutiny for alleged misconduct.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Bean Scene North at 1399 Ellis Street in Kelowna. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)

Supt. Kara Triance is the Kelowna RCMP’s new top brass. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)

Previous story
Year in review – October 2020
Next story
Small fire evacuates North Okanagan business

Just Posted

Long term care home
Year in review – December 2020

A look back at the top stories from the month

Workers clean graffiti off city hall. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Kelowna’s year in review – November 2020

A look back at the top stories from Novemeber

The Ministry of Health announced an increase in access to primary care for people in Vernon and the surrounding region Tuesday morning. (Black Press files)
It’s a girl: North Okanagan’s first baby of 2021

Sicamous family welcomes baby Rose

John Brittain leaving the Penticton Court House.
Year in review – October 2020

A look back at the top stories from the month of October

Smoke from the United States flooded into the Okanagan overnight. Above is Penticton seen from the West Bench area. (Phil McLachlan - Western News)
Kelowna’s year in review – September 2020

A look back at the biggest stories in September

A woman enters BC Women’s Hospital in Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, January 7, 2007. (Richard Lam/CP PHOTO)
B.C.’s first baby of 2021 born in Vancouver, 21 minutes after midnight

Canada’s first New Year’s baby of 2021 appears to have been born in Quebec

A Calgary Police Service officer is seen in Calgary, Alta., Tuesday, April 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Calgary police officer struck, killed during traffic stop on New Year’s Eve; suspect at large

‘Please bear with us while we work through this difficult time’

An Atlantic salmon is seen during a Department of Fisheries and Oceans fish health audit at the Okisollo fish farm near Campbell River, B.C. on Oct. 31, 2018. Several Vancouver Island mayors and members of British Columbia's salmon farming industry say a federal decision to phase out fish farming has left them feeling "disposable and discarded." In a letter to Fisheries Minister Bernadette Jordan, they say they weren't consulted before she announced a plan to phase out open-net pen fish farming in the Discovery Islands over the next 18 months. THE CANADIAN PRESS /Jonathan Hayward
Vancouver Island mayors say they weren’t consulted on B.C. fish farm phase out plan

Concerns and outrage over federal decision on Discovery Islands’ open-net pen farming continue

People wearing protective equipment check in at the international departures at Pearson International Airport during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Monday, December 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Liberals say testing rules for air travellers land Jan.7, urge people to prepare

Travellers who receive a negative test result must still complete the mandatory 14-day quarantine

(Bridging Gaps Foundation photo)
Group targeted with anti-Islam hate speech while hosting ‘Meet a Muslim’ booth in Vancouver

Bridging Gaps Foundation said incident highlights how much work Canada still needs to do

Canada’s Thomas Harley (5) and Dylan Cozens (22) celebrate a goal during first period IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship action against Finland, in Edmonton, Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Canada tops pool at world junior hockey championship with dominant 4-1 win over Finland

Canadians play Czech Republic in quarter-final action Saturday

Interior Health has declared an outbreak of COVID-19 at Vernon’s Heritage Square long-term care facility on 27th Street. (kaigo.ca photo)
UPDATE: Vernon senior’s care home COVID-19 outbreak up to 21

Heritage Square cases increase for second day in a row among staff and residents

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Cpl. Lorne Lecker removes open liquor from a minivan. BOAZ JOSEPH / THE LEADER
North Okanagan RCMP amp up New Year’s Eve enforcement

Residents urged to spend the evening at home with loved ones

Most Read