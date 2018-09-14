Contributed

Kelsey Serwa’s foundation receives $1,000 donation

The KSER (Kelsey Serwa) Scholarship fund supports graduating Grade 12 Kelowna athletes

A wealth management firm is helping athletes in Kelowna.

On Tuesday, Sept. 11, Insure Wealth Group was honoured by a visit from Kelsey Serwa so she could accept our $1000 donation to her KSER Scholarship program, according to the group’s news release.

The KSER (Kelsey Serwa) Scholarship fund supports Grade 12 athletes who are graduating in Kelowna. These students are in hot pursuit of excellence in athletics and academics, the release said.

“All of the money collected through this fund is for kids in Kelowna … it’s all local,” Serwa said.

Serwa’s mission is to help relieve some of the financial burdens associated with fully committing heart-and-soul to an athletic and academic career. Something she knows a lot about as she followed her dreams earning 18 World Cup podium finishes plus, and gold and silver in the Olympics.

Jason Netherton, founder and active partner of Insure Wealth Group, resonates with this cause because he has children that are all very active. Both of Netherton’s sons are hockey goalies. Rhys, 14, is already competing at the RHA Nationals with the Canadian Sport School Hockey League, and younger son Asher, 9, is playing with the Kelowna minor hockey association, the release said.

Check out the program online by visiting http://kelseyserwa.com/. You can also donate through the Central Okanagan Foundation, making a note that it’s for the KSER Scholarship program.

If you have an upcoming graduating teen, you can download the application form from Serwa’s website.


