The search has concluded for Keno, with a happy ending. He was found on Mount Prevost in the Cowichan Valley on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. (File photo)

The search has concluded for Keno, with a happy ending. He was found on Mount Prevost in the Cowichan Valley on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. (File photo)

Keno the dog found on B.C. mountain 2 weeks after going missing

Husky/shepherd cross enticed by the smell of bacon frying in the dead of night

Keno the dog has been found.

But the four-year-old husky/shepherd cross that went missing on Mount Prevost on Jan. 25 was found not far from where he was lost on the mountain, and not in the Coombs area where the main search for him has been underway for weeks.

Keno was spotted on a logging road on Mount Prevost on the evening of Feb. 10 by a man named James before taking off back into the woods when James tried to approach him.

RELATED STORY: LOST DUNCAN DOG BELIEVED TO HAVE TRAVELLED AT LEAST 100 KM TO COOMBS AREA

James knew that the dog fit the description of Keno after seeing the media coverage of the search for him and contacted Jesse McMaster, Keno’s owner who has been searching almost every day for his best friend.

McMaster, who was in Coombs searching for Keno when he got the call, immediately headed to Mount Prevost and began cooking bacon in the area where Keno was spotted in the middle of the night to try to entice the dog to come to the smell.

McMaster said he was overjoyed when Keno appeared; although the dog looked pretty skinny and hungry after his long ordeal in the woods.

“I took him immediately to a veterinarian and he got a clean bill of health, although he needs to put some weight on,” he said.

“He’s also pretty tired and needs to rest. I’d like to thank everyone who was involved in the search, including FLED [Finding Lost & Escaped Dogs], ROAM BC [an organization that helps reunite lost animals with their owners], the Arrowsmith Animal Resource Foundation and all the volunteers. It was a long search and all the help was really appreciated.”

RELATED STORY: SEARCH CONTINUES FOR KENO, DOG LOST IN COWICHAN THOUGHT TO BE IN COOMBS AREA

The search for Keno was centred in the Coombs area, about 100 kilometres north of where the dog went missing, after credible sightings of him were made at the Coombs Country Campground and other areas in the region several days after his disappearance.

Gary Shade, a member of FLED who was active in the search, said the main witness at the campground described the dog that was believed to be Keno so well that it left little doubt with the searchers that Keno was in the Coombs area.

He said added to that certainty was the fact that there were no sightings of Keno on Mount Prevost since his disappearance before the one on Wednesday night, despite there being people on the mountains trail systems all the time.

McMaster said Keno is skittish and pretty elusive, and he may have hid for many days before hunger forced him to search for food and be seen.

“I’m just glad to have him back,” he said.


robert.barron@cowichanvalleycitizen.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Community

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Sagmoen to return to Vernon courts today
Next story
‘Their voice really matters’: Survey asks for input from B.C. youth on COVID’s effects

Just Posted

B.C. Ambulance Services prepare to send a patient to Royal Columbian Hospital via air ambulance following a fatal crash on the Coquihalla Highway. More than 40 people were transported to Hope Secondary, set up a s a warming station. One person has died and three are seriously injured. (Photo/Shane MacKichan)
Icy roads, speed behind fatal 24-vehicle pileup involving charter bus, semi on Coquihalla

At least 50 people involved, five seriously injured on Wednesday, police say

(Pixabay)
Kelowna real estate group hacked, confidential information leaked online

RE/MAX Kelowna victim of malware attack, insist no client data leaked

This historic photo is of Cold Sands Beach in Kelowna’s City Park, circa 1912. In the background is a 12-foot wide raised wooden promenade that can be seen stretching down to the Regatta Pavilion and Grandstands. Cold Sands Beach, is now part of City Park near the Bernard Avenue entrance, and was named as such because of the shallow water that continued a fair way out into Okanagan Lake. Hot Sands Beach was on the other side of the grandstands and named for the blazing southwest sun that shone on that beach all day long. The photo was posted to the Old Kelowna Facebook group from the Kelowna Public Archives.
A look back at Kelowna’s past

Cold Sands Beach in City Park, circa 1912

Supplies like clean needles are available at the Overdose Prevention Society’s safe-injection site. (The Washington Post John Lehmann)
With 1,716 deaths, 2020 deadliest year of overdose crisis in B.C. history

Pandemic exacerbated ongoing dire state of opioid crisis in B.C.

The increased use of cellphones by school students has raised concerns about potential exposure to brain cancer. (Contributed)
Radiation risk to Central Okanagan students presentation rejected

School trustees not open to hearing from Dr. Devra Davis with the Environmental Health Trust

A vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at the Louisa Jordan Hospital in Glasgow, Scotland, Tuesday Dec. 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-POOL, Jeff J Mitchell
B.C. sees 469 new COVID-19 cases, six deaths Wednesday

Province provides list of safe Family Day events

The search has concluded for Keno, with a happy ending. He was found on Mount Prevost in the Cowichan Valley on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. (File photo)
Keno the dog found on B.C. mountain 2 weeks after going missing

Husky/shepherd cross enticed by the smell of bacon frying in the dead of night

FILE – Five year-old Nancy Murphy wears a full mask and face shield as she waits in line for her kindergarten class to enter the school at Portage Trail Community School which is part of the Toronto District School Board (TDSB) during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Tuesday, September 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
‘Their voice really matters’: Survey asks for input from B.C. youth on COVID’s effects

Researcher say they hope this work can affect policy changes

Surrey RCMP helped to bring home a lost pig in South Surrey. (Photo: Surrey RCMP/Twitter)
‘No hamming around’: B.C. RCMP help bring home lost pig

Police say Duckie the pig ‘went hog wild’

Curtis Sagmoen takes a smoke break during the start of his latest trial Monday, Feb. 10. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Sagmoen to return to Vernon courts today

Curtis Sagmoen charged with assaulting peace officer in October incident in Spallumcheen

The curator of the Indigenous collection at the Royal B.C. Museum is using his last few days at the museum to draw attention to the racism and gaslighting he says he has experienced. (Courtesy of RBCM)
Indigenous collections curator calls Royal B.C. Museum ‘wicked place’

Troy Sebastian resigns, citing racism and gaslighting by museum

A 103-micro unit apartment building on Lakeshore Road is scheduled to be completed this spring. (Vita illustration)
Homeless, senior and starter housing builds in North Okanagan

Projects coming at a time when it is increasingly difficult for many to afford a roof over their head

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Extreme cold weather this week will continue to transform the landscape in the Cariboo Chilcotin this week. This image of the Fraser River was taken just as the temperatures were starting to drop. (Denise Cahoose/Contributed to Williams Lake)
Northern B.C. spot the coldest place in Canada at -41 C

Records come as much of the province has turned into an ice box

Most Read