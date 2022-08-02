BC Wildfire is building a control line at Highway 3A for Keremeos Creek Wildfire

324 properties are under an evacuation order with another 438 under an alert

The BC Wildfire Service is currently planning for several controlled ignitions to fight the growing Keremeos Creek Wildfire.

The wildfire continued to grow on Monday, Aug. 1, and is currently estimated at 2,790 hectares in size.

In addition to the controlled burns, planned for the east flank of the fire over the next 24 hours, air tankers were able to make two passes over the fire on Monday afternoon before crosswinds grounded the flights.

Electoral areas G and I have been issued expanded evacuation alerts due to the “potential danger to life and health.”

On Aug. 1, all residents in Apex Mountain village were ordered to leave their properties as part of a series of evacuation orders in the area.

Additional evacuation orders and alerts were issued for properties along Highway 3A, including parts of Olalla.

Highway 3A from Twin Lakes to Olalla currently has not been closed, but a low visibility warning has been issued due to the smoke and to accommodate fire operations. For information about any road closures go to DriveBC.

The fire has moved downslope towards the highway at the south end of Yellow Lake, and BCWS is currently building a control line along the highway.

There are now 324 properties under evacuation order in both Electoral Area I and G, and 438 under evacuation alert.

The full and latest list of properties under evacuation alert and order can be found on the RDOS Emergency Operation Centre website.

Residents under an evacuation order or alert should pack essential items including identification, medications, eyeglasses. They should also prepare to take pets and move livestock to a secure area.

If you are on an Evacuation ALERT or ORDER, or if you have been displaced from your home due to an emergency, self-register for Evacuee Registration & Assistance (ERA).

A reception centre for evacuees has been set up at Princess Margaret Secondary, 120 Green Ave., Penticton for those who require immediate assistance.

There are 114 wild-land firefighters assigned to this fire working with an additional 115 structural protection personnel from fire departments across B.C. for a total crew complement of 229 firefighters. Eight helicopters are flying to manage the blaze.

The weather has cooled slightly and is forecasted to continue to be cool over the next few days. With the inversion, and cooler temps for the next two to three days crews will be using these conditions to their advantage.

