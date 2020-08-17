The Keremeos Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire on Highway 3A between Olalla and White Lake Road on Sunday, Aug. 16. (Black Press file photo)

Keremeos firefighters called to truck and camper fire

Incident on Sunday morning also sparks grass fire in area

Keremeos firefighters responded to a vehicle fire Sunday morning, Aug. 16, on Highway 3A between Olalla and White Lake Road.

Jordy Bosscha, Keremeos Fire Department chief, said the call came in around 5 a.m. A truck and camper were burning.

READ ALSO: Small wildfire sparks in Carmi area of Penticton

READ ALSO: Fire sparked in North Okanagan human caused

Two fire trucks and the fire department’s bush truck responded.

When firefighters arrived, they also extinguished a grass fire which had started because of the vehicle blaze.

Crews were at the scene around an hour and a half.

The owner said the fire had started in the camper. The fire is now under investigation.

