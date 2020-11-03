Keremeos man, 55, found dead in local creek

Satellite view showing the bridge over Keremeos Creek. A local man was found dead just north of the bridge on Nov. 2. (Google Maps) Street view showing the bridge over Keremeos Creek. A local man was found dead just north of the bridge on Nov. 2. (Google Maps) A 55-year-old Keremeos man has been found dead in a creek near Middle Bench Road. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press file)

A 55-year-old Keremeos man has been found dead in a local creek.

Cpl. Brian Evans with the Keremeos RCMP Detachment confirmed on Nov. 3 the body was found after it was reported Monday (Nov. 2).

RCMP also confirmed the body was found upriver on Keremeos Creek, north of the bridge on Middle Bench Road.

The death is not considered suspicious, and RCMP was on scene to assist B.C. Coroner’s Service with their investigation.

“There is no indication of foul play, it appears to be an accident,” said Evans. “It’s not a criminal investigation at this point.”

The man’s name is not being released until next of kin has been notified.

The investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death is ongoing.

