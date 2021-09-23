The weekly COVID-19 case map for Sept. 12 to 18. (BC CDC)

Keremeos sees new record of weekly COVID-19 cases

The South Okanagan Similkameen saw 111 cases over the most recent week.

The last week was the worst yet for new COVID-19 cases in Keremeos according to the BC Centre for Disease Control.

In the South Okanagan Similkameen there were 111 new cases over the most recent week, up from the 104 recorded the week before.

From Sept. 12 to 18, there were 15 new cases of COVID-19 in the Keremeos local health area. It is the most yet recorded over a single week in the region since the pandemic began.

The previous week there were seven cases in the local health area.

The Penticton local health area saw 53 new cases over the week, up from the 47 recorded over Sept. 5 to 11.

New cases in Princeton have stayed relatively steady, with seven new cases over Sept. 12 to 18, compared to six over Sept. 5 to 11.

The Southern Okanagan local health area, stretching from Okanagan Falls to Osoyoos, saw 31 new cases over the most recent week, up from 23 over Sept. 5 to 11.

Summerland, on the other hand, dropped from 21 over Sept. 5 to 11, down to five new cases over Sept. 12 to 18.

